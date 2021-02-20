Advertisement

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declares state of energy emergency in MI

The executive order temporarily suspends restrictions on commercial driver hours to allow the immediate delivery of energy to homes and businesses.
propane tanks
propane tanks(KY3)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/20/21) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of energy emergency in Michigan over the weekend.

Her office said she signed the executive order Saturday to ensure adequate propane distribution over the coming days in extremely cold temperatures. It referenced the strain on the nation’s energy infrastructure and the increased demand for energy.

Whitmer’s office said Michigan had experienced an abnormally high demand for propane from in-state and regional consumers, causing longer lines at propane distribution centers.

The executive order temporarily suspended restrictions on commercial driver hours to allow the immediate delivery of energy to homes and businesses.

“With a cold wave gripping the country, our top priority right now is ensuring that Michigan families and businesses have the home heating fuel we need to stay warm,” said Governor Whitmer. “While I am confident that our state has the energy supply we need to get through these cold winter days, we aren’t taking any chances after what happened in Texas this week.”

The executive order took effect immediately and would remain in place through February 28. Whitmer’s office said it exempted motor carriers and drivers transporting propane and heating oil from compliance with maximum weekly driving and on-duty limits. Any provision of a state statute, order, or rule pertaining to the hours-of-service was suspended. The exemption and suspension applied to all highways in Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If convicted of 1st degree child abuse and torture, the 23-year-old is facing up to life in...
Flint Township man accused of burning, abusing girlfriend’s 2-year-old
From left, Joshua Childers, Kyle Layman and Patricia Rickman are facing charges in connection...
Three charged in deadly triple stabbing on Valentine’s Day in Burton
Amazon is opening a delivery center like this in Buena Vista Township.
Amazon opening Saginaw-area delivery station with 40 employees
Mugshot for Isaac Kendall Wright.
Army veteran charged with climbing Mackinac Bridge to take photos
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
16 Michigan businesses cited for violating COVID-19 protocols

Latest News

Courtesy of Hurley Foundation
Three volunteers honored with Sybyl Awards in Flint
Amazon’s new Saginaw County delivery station opens with 40 jobs, added incentive for local...
Amazon’s new Saginaw County delivery station opens with 40 jobs, added incentive for businesses
Man Up organization honors local heroes for Black History Month
A local organization is recognizing African American members in public safety during Black...
Man Up Flint organization honors local heroes for Black History Month