Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declares state of energy emergency in MI

LANSING, Mich. - (2/20/21) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of energy emergency in Michigan over the weekend.

Her office said she signed the executive order Saturday to ensure adequate propane distribution over the coming days in extremely cold temperatures. It referenced the strain on the nation’s energy infrastructure and the increased demand for energy.

Whitmer’s office said Michigan had experienced an abnormally high demand for propane from in-state and regional consumers, causing longer lines at propane distribution centers.

The executive order temporarily suspended restrictions on commercial driver hours to allow the immediate delivery of energy to homes and businesses.

“With a cold wave gripping the country, our top priority right now is ensuring that Michigan families and businesses have the home heating fuel we need to stay warm,” said Governor Whitmer. “While I am confident that our state has the energy supply we need to get through these cold winter days, we aren’t taking any chances after what happened in Texas this week.”

The executive order took effect immediately and would remain in place through February 28. Whitmer’s office said it exempted motor carriers and drivers transporting propane and heating oil from compliance with maximum weekly driving and on-duty limits. Any provision of a state statute, order, or rule pertaining to the hours-of-service was suspended. The exemption and suspension applied to all highways in Michigan.

