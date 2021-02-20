Advertisement

Health officials suspect LakeVille High School COVID-19 outbreak tied to out-of-state wrestling events

20 of the 23 high school students testing positive associated with wrestling program
Health officials suspect LakeVille High School COVID-19 outbreak tied to out-of-state wrestling...
Health officials suspect LakeVille High School COVID-19 outbreak tied to out-of-state wrestling events(Ryan Smith/WJRT)
By Michael Nafso
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTISVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - LakeVille High School has been shut down since February 10 when 12 students and about five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. 

Nine days later, that number is up to 23 students and seven staff members. 

Health officials suspect the first cases were associated with two out-of-state wrestling events: one in Wisconsin at the end of January and the other in Ohio the beginning of February.

”As far as a team to be able to say it went as a school team, no. They went as individuals with their families.” Mike Lytle said. Lytle is the the Superintendent of LakeVille Community Schools.

Lytle says 20 of the 23 students testing positive were in one way or another associated with the wrestling program. 

At first, the high school scheduled its face-to-face reopening for February 22, but as the cases increased, health officials were concerned it could be a more contagious variant spread.

Working closely with the county health department, Lytle sent a letter to families, extending the return date to March 1.

”Yes, it’s a difficult situation that we’re dealing with, but it was a relatively easy decision to do the right thing based on the health and safety of our kids and staff,” Lytle said.

In response to the outbreak, he coordinated with the Genesee County Health Department, offering a free drive-thru antigen testing clinic on Friday for asymptomatic students in quarantine. 

“Since we already had the students in quarantine, if we can test them now, we reduce that contact tracing. We reduce that ripple effect,” Lytle said.

Lytle says this will help ensure a safe return back to school by March 1. 

Another free drive-thru testing clinic is in the works for late next week.

To check the school’s COVID-19 dashboard, click here.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Genesee County grandmother withdraws $8,000 life savings in scam
Wind turbine in Michigan
Michigan renewable energy more resilient to cold than frozen Texas wind turbines
A Dearborn Heights man died after this snowmobile crashed into a tree at the end of Suppi Drive...
49-year-old dies after snowmobile slams into a tree in Lapeer County
From left, Joshua Childers, Kyle Layman and Patricia Rickman are facing charges in connection...
Three charged in deadly triple stabbing on Valentine’s Day in Burton
Daniel Vaughn
Missing Flint Township man found dead, three people arrested

Latest News

Amazon just opened a delivery center like this one in Buena Vista Township.
Amazon’s new Saginaw County delivery station opens with 40 jobs, added incentive for local businesses
I-475 north
MDOT spending $400 million on I-69 and I-475 over six years
Bar stocked with alcohol
Owosso creating downtown social district for people to eat and drink outdoors
Morrice Junior-Senior High School
Morrice Area Schools hire substitute teachers to help remote learners