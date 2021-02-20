JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

The pockets of snow showers that lingered through Friday evening have finally abated. We shouldn’t really see anything more than a few stray flurries for the rest of the night and Saturday. Through the early morning hours of our Saturday, the trend will be for the clouds to begin to break up across Mid-Michigan. With some starlight late, temperatures across the northern parts of the area will settle into the upper single-digits. Elsewhere, readings should bottom-out in the lower, to middle teens. Typically for this time of the year we should see lows in the upper teens.

Saturday is shaping up to be a pretty decent winter’s day. We will see more sunshine for the day, with some places turning mostly sunny for a little while. The sunshine in combination with a light west, to southwesterly wind will make for a good day to get out and enjoy Michigan as a “Winter Wonderland” – to steal a phrase from vintage Michigan license plates. High temperatures for the day will once again cruise through the 20s and fall a bit short of “normal” levels.

With some starlight Saturday night, expect a cold start to our Sunday. Readings will likely dip into the single-digits again. With some sunshine and a south, to southeasterly wind, temperatures will recover pretty quickly. The trend for the day will be for the clouds to increase as high temperatures ultimately surround the freezing mark. By the end of the day, a new batch of snow will be moving in from the west. The light snow will continue through Sunday night, and may impact Monday morning’s drive. A fresh couple of inches of snow looks to be a good bet right now. - JR