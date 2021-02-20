Light snow this morning, more snow arrives Sunday night

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We have made it to the weekend and there is some good news from the weather department if you are tired of all of the cold weather. It does look like our very long Arctic outbreak will be coming to an end over the next few days.

Aside from the warming temperatures, we are tracking some snow chances as well. A few light snow showers moved through overnight and early this morning, so roads are slick to begin the day. After this moves out by sunrise, our day should improve with clouds breaking up and at least a little sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures should reach the upper 20s. Overnight, mostly clear skies and light winds will allow our temperatures to plummet, and lows will be in the single digits across Mid-Michigan.

Into Sunday, we’ll start the day with some sunshine, but clouds will quickly fill in ahead of our next storm system. This will bring some light snow to the area late in the day (after sunset). This snow could mix in with some rain, especially from the Tri-Cities and south so that will cut down on totals a bit. Right now, a general 1-2″ is likely with areas north of US-10 / M-20 seeing up to three inches by Monday morning. This system moves out on Monday.

Now to the good news (for some). Temperatures will be rising on Sunday into the lower 30s and then continue to warm Monday through Wednesday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday have a good chance at getting to 40 degrees with limited rain/snow chances in the forecast. It does look like we’ll see another cool down by the end of the week with temperatures falling back below normal.

