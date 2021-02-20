Advertisement

Man Up Flint organization honors local heroes for Black History Month

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

A local organization is recognizing African American members in public safety during Black History Month. The event was put on by the Man Up Flint organization.

“We just want to show young people that every hero ain’t on CNN or rap videos some right in your community,” Darrice Martin, Man Up Flint founder.

Darrice Martin better known as Brother D is one of the Founders of Man Up Flint, a community organization with the goal to inspire young Black men and women in the Flint community.

“We’ve seen the need for the community so we’re trying to bring it to the churches and get each church to establish one at their particular institution,” added Martin.

As part of Black History Month Man Up Flint honored local Black police officers, firefighters, and front line workers for their service to Genesee County.

“We wanted to show them some love and some respect for what they have done to bring themselves up because we know how important by them coming up and reflecting that back to the community how much it will help the community,” said Jalil Carter, Local Student Minister for Nation of Islam in the City of Flint.

The group honored Flint Police Chief Terence Green.

The Chief says he’s proud to be recognized by the city he grew up in. A city that he has since taken an oath to protect and serve.

A local organization is recognizing African American members in public safety during Black...
A local organization is recognizing African American members in public safety during Black History Month.(WJRT)

“Everyone here that was honored is from the city of Flint born and raised. There’s no difference between me and any of these children that live in these neighborhoods today and if I can achieve it they can achieve it,” said Chief Green.

To find more information about Man Up Flint you can reach out to them by email at: ManUp.Flint@gmail.com

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Genesee County grandmother withdraws $8,000 life savings in scam
Wind turbine in Michigan
Michigan renewable energy more resilient to cold than frozen Texas wind turbines
A Dearborn Heights man died after this snowmobile crashed into a tree at the end of Suppi Drive...
49-year-old dies after snowmobile slams into a tree in Lapeer County
From left, Joshua Childers, Kyle Layman and Patricia Rickman are facing charges in connection...
Three charged in deadly triple stabbing on Valentine’s Day in Burton
Daniel Vaughn
Missing Flint Township man found dead, three people arrested

Latest News

Man Up organization honors local heroes for Black History Month
Amazon just opened a delivery center like this one in Buena Vista Township.
Amazon’s new Saginaw County delivery station opens with 40 jobs, added incentive for local businesses
I-475 north
MDOT spending $400 million on I-69 and I-475 over six years
Bar stocked with alcohol
Owosso creating downtown social district for people to eat and drink outdoors