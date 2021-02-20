Man Up Flint organization honors local heroes for Black History Month

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

A local organization is recognizing African American members in public safety during Black History Month. The event was put on by the Man Up Flint organization.

“We just want to show young people that every hero ain’t on CNN or rap videos some right in your community,” Darrice Martin, Man Up Flint founder.

Darrice Martin better known as Brother D is one of the Founders of Man Up Flint, a community organization with the goal to inspire young Black men and women in the Flint community.

“We’ve seen the need for the community so we’re trying to bring it to the churches and get each church to establish one at their particular institution,” added Martin.

As part of Black History Month Man Up Flint honored local Black police officers, firefighters, and front line workers for their service to Genesee County.

“We wanted to show them some love and some respect for what they have done to bring themselves up because we know how important by them coming up and reflecting that back to the community how much it will help the community,” said Jalil Carter, Local Student Minister for Nation of Islam in the City of Flint.

The group honored Flint Police Chief Terence Green.

The Chief says he’s proud to be recognized by the city he grew up in. A city that he has since taken an oath to protect and serve.

“Everyone here that was honored is from the city of Flint born and raised. There’s no difference between me and any of these children that live in these neighborhoods today and if I can achieve it they can achieve it,” said Chief Green.

To find more information about Man Up Flint you can reach out to them by email at: ManUp.Flint@gmail.com

