MDOT spending $400 million on I-69 and I-475 over six years

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to invest $400 million on two major freeways in Genesee County over the next six years.

The spending is the largest amount in the county since the freeway system was constructed. The projects all are part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan road construction bonding plan.

“In a normal five-year cycle of projects, Genesee usually only sees $50 million of our $500 million budget for all of the Saginaw Bay Region, so this is a very big opportunity,” said MDOT Bay Region Engineer Trevor Block.

He said I-69 will see about $100 million worth of improvements beginning with rebuilding the freeway from Fenton Road to Dort Highway in Flint.

The projects on I-475 will be done in two phases starting in 2023 over a span five years and cost around $300 million. Section one is from Bristol Road to Thread Creek and section two will go from the Flint River to Carpenter Road, where a reconstruction project ended last year.

Earlier this week, MDOT hosted a community conversation to hear feedback and suggestions from residents about the projects. Block said they want people to understand the projects will affect driving significantly, but the long-term results will be worth it.

“Some projects that we do for $50 million to $60 million take two years to complete, and here we’re spending $400 million and it’s taking six years,” he said. “So we’re going to do our best to keep traffic flowing and hopefully it will just be a small disruption and it will look beautiful when it’s done.”

All of the projects are expected to be completed by 2027.

