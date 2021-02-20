Michigan reports nearly 1,200 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan almost made it a week with a COVID-19 increase of more than 1,000.

After six days with fewer than 1,000 newly confirmed cases, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,193 new COVID-19 illnesses on Friday for a total of 579,284.

State health officials reported 23 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,296.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing reached the highest level in six days with nearly 35,600 tests completed on Thursday. The percentage of positive tests remained below 3% for the second consecutive on Thursday at 2.89%.

That is significant because state health officials consider COVID-19 spread contained and localized when the percentage of positive tests drops below 3%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases dropped again. As of Friday, 843 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 23 from Thursday. Of those, 731 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also dropped on Friday. Michigan hospitals are treating 217 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 107 of them are on ventilators. Since Thursday, there are three fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and three fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 2.316 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, including 1.14 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 1.176 million doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, nearly 1.787 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 21,418 cases and 693 deaths, which is an increase of 33 cases.

Saginaw, 14,959 cases and 492 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases and one death.

Arenac, 661 cases, 24 deaths and 523 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 7,010 cases, 271 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Clare, 1,383 cases, 68 deaths and 1,037 recoveries, which is no change.

Gladwin, 1,236 cases, 39 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Gratiot, 2,434 cases and 97 deaths, which is no change.

Huron, 1,608 cases, 55 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Iosco, 1,123 cases, 64 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Isabella, 3,537 cases, 72 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Lapeer, 4,255 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Midland, 4,325 cases, 61 deaths and 4,068 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Ogemaw, 944 cases, 33 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 321 cases, 19 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 996 cases, 31 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is and increase of one case.

Sanilac, 1,805 cases and 70 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,538 cases, 76 deaths and 3,299 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Tuscola, 2,786 cases, 124 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

