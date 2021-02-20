Advertisement

Three volunteers honored with Sybyl Awards in Flint

The Sybyl Awards were announced Friday night during a virtual ceremony.
(Hurley Foundation)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/20/21) - It was a big night for community volunteer work in Flint.

The Sybyl Awards were announced Friday during a virtual ceremony hosted by the Hurley Foundation.

Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, M.D. of the Michigan State Medical Society, and Shirley Cochran from the non-profit Motherly Intercession were this year’s Sybyl Award winners.

This year’s Lifetime Sybyl Award recipient was Danielle Nadine Brown of the Flint & Genesee Literacy Network, who earned the award posthumously.

The annual awards honor Sybyl Atwood who devoted her life to building a community filled with kindness, encouragement, and hope.

Ten other nominees were also honored in the virtual ceremony.

The Hurley Foundation accepted nominations for the awards. For more information click here.

