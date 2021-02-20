Three volunteers honored with Sybyl Awards in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/20/21) - It was a big night for community volunteer work in Flint.

The Sybyl Awards were announced Friday during a virtual ceremony hosted by the Hurley Foundation.

Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, M.D. of the Michigan State Medical Society, and Shirley Cochran from the non-profit Motherly Intercession were this year’s Sybyl Award winners.

This year’s Lifetime Sybyl Award recipient was Danielle Nadine Brown of the Flint & Genesee Literacy Network, who earned the award posthumously.

The annual awards honor Sybyl Atwood who devoted her life to building a community filled with kindness, encouragement, and hope.

Ten other nominees were also honored in the virtual ceremony.

The Hurley Foundation accepted nominations for the awards. For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.