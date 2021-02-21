A round of snow overnight before a warm-up this week

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - A round of some light snow will move in Sunday evening and after it moves out, a warm-up will begin for this upcoming work week.

An area of low pressure will bring some light snow beginning Sunday evening after 9 p.m. It will move in from west to east and will impact areas along the U.S. 127 corridor first. Snow will then move east and impact the rest of Mid-Michigan overnight.

The snow should not come down all that heavily and it will move out Monday morning. It is possible that some of this mixes with a little rain by morning, especially south of the Tri-Cities region.

Snowfall accumulations of 1-3 inches is expected across the area. Most places will see 1-2 inches but there could be a few three-inch totals north of the Tri-Cities.

While not a ton of snow, the Monday morning commute will be a little slow as roads will be snow covered and slick so plan ahead!

After this system moves out, a nice warm-up will begin in Mid-Michigan. The area has seen more than two weeks straight of below normal temperatures but that is expected to change beginning as early as Monday.

High temperatures will get into the middle 30s beginning Monday and by Tuesday, highs will be near 40 degrees. The last 40 degree day in Mid-Michigan was back on January 21.

Slightly cooler weather will move back in for the end of the week plus another chance at some rain and snow. The full forecast can be found here.

