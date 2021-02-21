Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the 15th day in a row, temperatures were below normal across mid-Michigan.

However, some milder air is on the way.

Overnight, there will be lots of stars and very cold conditions once again.

Temperatures will dip into the single digits with wind chill values below zero.

Morning sunshine on Sunday will give way to more clouds later in the day ahead of a weak low pressure area.

That will kick up some snow very late in the day and on into Monday morning.

A southerly wind ahead of this next system will mean rising temperatures well into the evening hours, with the high of the day close to midnight in the low 30s.

A few rain showers could mix in with the heavier and wetter snow into early Monday, especially across the I-69 corridor.

About 1″-3″ inches are likely, creating slippery roads into Monday morning.

Later in the day, a few peaks of sunshine should break through the clouds as this system slides to our east.

Temperatures could reach 40 degrees on Tuesday.

This would mark the first time since January 21st.

Another snow pattern is possible on Wednesday, something we’ll be watching closely.

