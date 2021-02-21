Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the 15th day in a row, temperatures were below normal across mid-Michigan.

However, some milder air is on the way.

Overnight, there will be lots of stars and very cold conditions once again.

Temperatures will dip into the single digits with wind chill values below zero.

Morning sunshine on Sunday will give way to more clouds later in the day ahead of a weak low pressure area.

That will kick up some snow very late in the day and on into Monday morning.

A southerly wind ahead of this next system will mean rising temperatures well into the evening hours, with the high of the day close to midnight in the low 30s.

A few rain showers could mix in with the heavier and wetter snow into early Monday, especially across the I-69 corridor.

About 1″-3″ inches are likely, creating slippery roads into Monday morning.

Later in the day, a few peaks of sunshine should break through the clouds as this system slides to our east.

Temperatures could reach 40 degrees on Tuesday.

This would mark the first time since January 21st.

Another snow pattern is possible on Wednesday, something we’ll be watching closely.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

propane tanks
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declares state of energy emergency in MI
If convicted of 1st degree child abuse and torture, the 23-year-old is facing up to life in...
Flint Township man accused of burning, abusing girlfriend’s 2-year-old
From left, Joshua Childers, Kyle Layman and Patricia Rickman are facing charges in connection...
Three charged in deadly triple stabbing on Valentine’s Day in Burton
Amazon is opening a delivery center like this in Buena Vista Township.
Amazon opening Saginaw-area delivery station with 40 employees
Health officials suspect LakeVille High School COVID-19 outbreak tied to out-of-state wrestling...
Health officials suspect LakeVille High School COVID-19 outbreak tied to out-of-state wrestling events

Latest News

Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin's Weather Forecast
A little snow this morning, more arrives tomorrow night
Light snow this morning, more snow arrives Sunday night
A little snow this morning, more arrives tomorrow night
A little snow this morning, more arrives tomorrow night
Brighter Skies for Saturday...
JR’s Friday Night Weather Report