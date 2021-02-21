Light snow tonight before a warm up this week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We are on the cusp of a nice warm-up, but we will have to deal with a little snow tonight before we get to those warmer temperatures this week.

Today will start with some very cold temperatures as skies cleared out overnight. Temperatures are near zero degrees in many places to begin the day. The sun will be shining for the first half our Sunday, but clouds will roll in later this afternoon. Still, temperatures should manage to get into the upper 20s and lower 30s later today. Late this evening, snow is expected to move in from west to the east after around 9 p.m. This snow will continue overnight and won’t wrap up until early Monday. There is the possibility some of this mixes with a little rain, especially south of the Tri-Cities tomorrow morning. Snowfall accumulation of 1-3″ is expected regionwide so the Monday morning commute will be a tad messy.

A little drizzle will be possible Monday morning before we dry out later in the day. Monday will see the first day of above normal temperatures in quite some time as highs will be in the middle 30s. Monday night into Tuesday, a quick moving system will bring some rain/snow showers to the area. This will be quick to move out during the day. Tuesday has the chance to be the first 40-degree day since January 21 with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We will need to watch a quick-moving storm system that will be in the area on Wednesday. This may bring a quick shot of accumulating snowfall to the lower peninsula. There are differences in positioning of this system, so we’ll keep an eye on it for now. Cooler weather is expected for the end of the week but mostly dry.

