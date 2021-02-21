Advertisement

Two Mid-Michigan educators, authors to be honored at State Capitol

The creators of the Benson’s Adventures series will be recognized at a legislative session in March.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Mid-Michigan educators and authors will be honored in Lansing for their contribution to literature.

Tracy Foster and Shannon Cooper-Toma created the Benson’s Adventures books and the non-profit Benson’s Literacy Foundation.

They’re set to be recognized at a legislative session on March 2, 2021, during National Reading Month.

Foster is a teacher in Corunna and Cooper-Toma teaches in Chesaning. All of the proceeds from Benson’s Adventures book sales are donated to the foundation to promote learning and children’s literacy.

The invitation to visit the State Capitol comes from Democratic State Representative Lori Stone of Warren. She said Foster and Cooper-Toma’s contribution to children’s literature deserved to be celebrated.

ABC 12 is a proud partner with Benson’s Literacy Foundation for Project Imagination.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

propane tanks
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declares state of energy emergency in MI
If convicted of 1st degree child abuse and torture, the 23-year-old is facing up to life in...
Flint Township man accused of burning, abusing girlfriend’s 2-year-old
Health officials suspect LakeVille High School COVID-19 outbreak tied to out-of-state wrestling...
Health officials suspect LakeVille High School COVID-19 outbreak tied to out-of-state wrestling events
From left, Joshua Childers, Kyle Layman and Patricia Rickman are facing charges in connection...
Three charged in deadly triple stabbing on Valentine’s Day in Burton
I-475 north
MDOT spending $400 million on I-69 and I-475 over six years

Latest News

Next round of snow moves in Sunday night.
A round of snow overnight before a warm-up this week
The Florida Department announces there are 1,467 cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of Tuesday...
U of M Medical School reports COVID-19 transmission through organ transplant
propane tanks
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declares state of energy emergency in MI
Courtesy of Hurley Foundation
Three volunteers honored with Sybyl Awards in Flint