Two Mid-Michigan educators, authors to be honored at State Capitol

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Mid-Michigan educators and authors will be honored in Lansing for their contribution to literature.

Tracy Foster and Shannon Cooper-Toma created the Benson’s Adventures books and the non-profit Benson’s Literacy Foundation.

They’re set to be recognized at a legislative session on March 2, 2021, during National Reading Month.

Foster is a teacher in Corunna and Cooper-Toma teaches in Chesaning. All of the proceeds from Benson’s Adventures book sales are donated to the foundation to promote learning and children’s literacy.

The invitation to visit the State Capitol comes from Democratic State Representative Lori Stone of Warren. She said Foster and Cooper-Toma’s contribution to children’s literature deserved to be celebrated.

