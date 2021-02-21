U of M Medical School reports COVID-19 transmission through organ transplant

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/21/21) - The University of Michigan Medical School reported what could be the first proven case of COVID-19 transmission through an organ transplant.

The research from the American Journal of Transplantation said a woman in Ann Arbor contracted COVID-19 and died last fall after receiving a tainted double-lung transplant.

It said the organ donor had the virus, though they had not shown any signs of illness and initially tested negative.

Researchers said three days after the operation the recipient’s health declined. They said samples from her new lungs came back positive for COVID-19.

Doctors said a surgeon who handled the donor’s lungs had also been infected with the virus but had later recovered.

The case called for more thorough testing of lung transplant donors.

