Advertisement

Autumn the giraffe welcomes new calf

An estimated 35,000 of the endangered Masai giraffes live in the wild
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (CNN) – The Greenville zoo welcomed a new addition over the weekend.

A 14-year-old female giraffe named Autumn gave birth to a new calf on Sunday.

Thousands watched the birth of the baby Masai giraffe on a live video stream.

We don’t know the new calf’s gender and it hasn’t been named yet.

Masai giraffes are on the endangered species list.

An estimated 35,000 of them live in the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

propane tanks
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declares state of energy emergency in MI
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
The Florida Department announces there are 1,467 cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of Tuesday...
U of M Medical School reports COVID-19 transmission through organ transplant
Next round of snow moves in Sunday night.
A round of snow overnight before a warm-up this week
Health officials suspect LakeVille High School COVID-19 outbreak tied to out-of-state wrestling...
Health officials suspect LakeVille High School COVID-19 outbreak tied to out-of-state wrestling events

Latest News

Passengers described seeing debris falling from the plane to the ground below as the crew...
Boeing: 777s with engine that blew apart should be grounded
Boeing engine fire sparks investigation
Boeing engine fire sparks investigation
On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says it may take until...
Local health department set to receive extra COVID-19 vaccine shipment
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he will sign the measure into law, making Virginia the...
Virginia lawmakers vote to abolish the death penalty
COVID-19 relief legislation moves through a House committee as the U.S. marks 500,000 deaths...
US mourns 500,000 COVID deaths as relief bill moves ahead