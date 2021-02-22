Crisis in the Classroom

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly seven years after the danger surfaced about alarmingly high lead levels in Flint’s water, a new crisis is emerging in the classroom.

Children and families whose lives were forever changed by lead exposure are seeing delays, learning disabilities and behavior problems.

We’re also learning many of them were too old for some of the services offered to Flint’s youngest water crisis victims. Teachers tell us the flint school district was too overwhelmed to provide special needs children the services and support they desperately needed.

And a new crisis is emerging.

