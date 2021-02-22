Local health department set to receive extra COVID-19 vaccine shipment

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD) is scheduled to receive an extra shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine this week which will nearly double the amount of doses it receives compared to last week.

According to the health department, it will receive 3,270 first doses this week. That is up from 1,800 doses last week.

“The state actually wound up with some additional Pfizer vaccine and they kind of gave an allotment to health departments that were able to actually take that and have ultra-cold freezers,” said Steve Hall, the health officer for the CMDHD. “So, in addition to our normal vaccine, which is 2,100 Moderna doses, we actually received an allotment of Pfizer vaccine as well.”

The CMDHD covers six counties in the Mid-Michigan area, including Isabella, Clare, Gladwin, Roscommon and Arenac counties. This extra boost should help get more people their shots.

“That’s one of those kind of added surprises that’s a positive in terms of, you know, getting more vaccines so we can get more shots in arms,” Hall said.

The CMDHD will be holding more vaccine clinics this week in its six counties.

Hall said the vaccination effort for the health department has been going well, too. He said that 86% of all the doses they have received have been given out. That equates to more than 15,000 total does being administered.

“There’s such a different feeling when you’re giving vaccines versus doing case investigations and contact tracing,” Hall said. “And it really provided hope not only to the community but our own staff and kind of pick them up as well. Now they see that they are part of the solution and not just responding to cases.”

Hall said most of the health department’s counties have nearly completed vaccinating everyone 75-years and older. He said that many will be working to move into the 65-74 age group next.

The health department is currently working through Phase 1B of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine guidelines.

While thousands of people are still waiting to receive a vaccine, Hall stressed patience and said it will take some time. He does hope that vaccine supply will continue to grow and that vaccines will be given much more quickly.

“So we’re hopeful that we’re continuing to move in the right direction and you know, ideally at some point we can put this pandemic behind us,” he said.

For more information on the vaccination effort by the CMDHD, visit its website.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.