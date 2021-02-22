Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the first time since February 5th, both Flint & Saginaw topped 30 degrees!

Finally, this arctic blast is loosening its grip on mid-Michigan.

A snow pattern moves in late tonight into Monday morning, along with rising temperatures from the low 30s, courtesy of a strong southerly breeze.

This will be a wetter, heavier snow.

About 1″-3″ inches is expected.

This will create some slick roads to start the week.

Later in the day, road conditions will improve as temperatures hold steady in the mid 30s.

On Tuesday, we may break 40 degrees for the first time since January 21st.

Some morning snow showers are possible too, possibly mixing in with a few rain showers before ending toward lunchtime.

After another chance of snow showers Wednesday, dry weather should hold into next weekend, with highs in the 30s.

