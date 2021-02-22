Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the first time since February 5th, both Flint & Saginaw topped 30 degrees!

Finally, this arctic blast is loosening its grip on mid-Michigan.

A snow pattern moves in late tonight into Monday morning, along with rising temperatures from the low 30s, courtesy of a strong southerly breeze.

This will be a wetter, heavier snow.

About 1″-3″ inches is expected.

This will create some slick roads to start the week.

Later in the day, road conditions will improve as temperatures hold steady in the mid 30s.

On Tuesday, we may break 40 degrees for the first time since January 21st.

Some morning snow showers are possible too, possibly mixing in with a few rain showers before ending toward lunchtime.

After another chance of snow showers Wednesday, dry weather should hold into next weekend, with highs in the 30s.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

propane tanks
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declares state of energy emergency in MI
If convicted of 1st degree child abuse and torture, the 23-year-old is facing up to life in...
Flint Township man accused of burning, abusing girlfriend’s 2-year-old
Health officials suspect LakeVille High School COVID-19 outbreak tied to out-of-state wrestling...
Health officials suspect LakeVille High School COVID-19 outbreak tied to out-of-state wrestling events
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
From left, Joshua Childers, Kyle Layman and Patricia Rickman are facing charges in connection...
Three charged in deadly triple stabbing on Valentine’s Day in Burton

Latest News

Some snow into Monday morning creates wet to slick roads
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Next round of snow moves in Sunday night.
A round of snow overnight before a warm-up this week
More snow before a nice warm up this week
Light snow tonight before a warm up this week
More snow before a nice warm up this week
More snow before a nice warm up this week