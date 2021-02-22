Local plumbing and heating company says melting snow and ice could result in sump pump failures

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -902/22/21)-As the snow and ice begin to melt in Mid Michigan-- employees at Blessing Plumbing and Heating Company in Grand Blanc, are expecting the phones to start ringing more over the next few days.

“Typically when the ground’s frozen. There’s not as much water coming in, but once things start to thaw, is when the water starts to come in through the drain tiles and through your sump crock, which causes you’re sump pump to work a little bit harder,” said Blessing Plumbing and Heating Company service manager, John Davis.

Blessing service manager John Davis says in some cases-- fail. “If your sump pump fails, you’re going to get water in the basement.”

Davis says there are steps you can take to make sure you’re ready for the increase in water flow.

“One just being aware of it. Being aware of when it runs in your house and taking note of that. Go down make sure it’s plugged in,” Davis said.

Davis says it’s also important to know when it’s time to replace your sump pump.

“If you start to hear the pump getting louder or taking longer to run that might be that you might want to think about having somebody to take a look at it to see if it is time for a replacement,” he said.

