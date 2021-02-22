Messy this morning

A low pressure system working across the state has us starting the day with snow, rain, mix, and even a bit of freezing rain. Take it slow on the roads! Snow will come to an end this morning as this system moves eastward.

Breezy today with WSW winds gusting to 30mph, then to the mid 20s overnight and tomorrow out of the W.

On the backside of this system, temps will slowly fall - we’ll spend most of the afternoon and evening in the low 30s with mainly overcast skies. Temperatures will slowly fall to near 30 by 8/9pm, then rise overnight as the next system moves in.

This will cause us to be in the mid 30s by Tuesday morning. We’ll see another round of light snow overnight tonight – most see less than an inch.

It moves out quickly tomorrow morning with some sun for the afternoon with highs around 40!

