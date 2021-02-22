Michigan reports nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths over two days

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported the fewest COVID-19 deaths on a single day in five and a half months on Monday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 635 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 1,484 combined for Sunday and Monday. The new cases reported Monday push the statewide total to 581,403.

Just under 6,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Michigan over the past seven days for an average of 845 per day, which is 15 fewer than last week’s daily average and the lowest seven-day average since September.

State health officials reported three deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,362. That is the smallest amount of COVID-19 deaths on a single day in Michigan since Sept. 7.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients listed as recovered in Michigan reached 529,080 on Saturday, which is an increase of more than 11,000 from last week. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers COVID-19 patients recovered if they have survived 30 days past the onset of symptoms.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped as normal to more than 23,500 on Saturday and near 22,300 on Sunday. The percentage of positive tests rebounded above 4% for the first time in two weeks on Sunday, settling at 4.42%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 continued falling over the past week. As of Monday, 827 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 107 from a week ago. Of those, 714 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also declined over the past week. Michigan hospitals are treating 225 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 93 of them are on ventilators. Since Feb. 15, there are 33 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 42 fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 2.316 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, including 1.14 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 1.176 million doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, nearly 1.788 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 21,473 cases and 697 deaths, which is an increase of 55 cases and four deaths.

Saginaw, 15,008 cases and 495 deaths, which is an increase of 49 cases and three deaths.

Arenac, 664 cases, 24 deaths and 523 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Bay, 7,040 cases, 272 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 30 cases and one death.

Clare, 1,386 cases, 68 deaths and 1,037 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gladwin, 1,238 cases, 40 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

Gratiot, 2,438 cases and 97 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Huron, 1,618 cases, 55 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Iosco, 1,124 cases, 64 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 3,544 cases, 72 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Lapeer, 4,290 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of 45 cases.

Midland, 4,331 cases, 61 deaths and 4,273 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases and 205 recoveries.

Ogemaw, 944 cases, 33 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 321 cases, 19 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,004 cases, 32 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is and increase of eight cases and one death.

Sanilac, 1,822 cases and 72 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases and two deaths.

Shiawassee, 3,556 cases, 77 deaths and 3,299 recoveries, which is an increase of 18 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 2,801 cases, 127 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases and three deaths.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.