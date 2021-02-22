Owosso man hit while putting gas in a vehicle along M-52

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso man putting gas in a vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash along M-52 Sunday evening.

Police were still trying to find the suspect vehicle on Monday.

The 41-year-old was victim was stopped on the shoulder of M-52 near Morrice Road around 5 p.m. when a pickup truck traveling north on M-52 hit him. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office says the victim remained hospitalized Monday in serious condition.

The pickup truck continued driving northbound after the crash and fled the scene before police arrived. Investigators did not provide a description of the pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office at 989-743-3411 ext. 7223.

