Police: Cigarette thief may have stolen $150,000 from stores in three counties

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Police believe a suspect arrested after a gas station break-in in Saginaw early Monday may be responsible for the theft of over $150,000 worth of merchandise from stores in three counties.

The Saginaw Police Department responded to the BP gas station at 408 S. Michigan Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Monday after the burglar alarm went off. Officers found a large landscape rock used to smash the front door to the convenience store and the suspect already gone.

The suspect allegedly stole 47 cartons of cigarettes valued at more than $4,200.

Police say a manager from the store brought up surveillance images showing the suspect breaking into the store, grab the cigarettes and drive away in a white four-door Volkswagen sedan.

Saginaw police began canvassing the area and located a vehicle matching the description of the Volkswagen parked at a residence in the 1500 block of Stanley Street. Officers allegedly found other evidence of the BP gas station break-in and started the process of obtaining a search warrant for the residence.

Investigators say a man ran from the residence and Saginaw police arrested him after a foot chase while the search warrant application was in progress.

Saginaw police say other evidence found during the investigation links the suspect to several other party store and gas station burglaries in Bay, Midland and Saginaw counties. Investigators estimate he may have stolen more than $150,000 worth of merchandise.

The Saginaw Police Department is working with surrounding police agencies to continue investigating the alleged string of smash and grab robberies around the Great Lakes Bay Region.

The suspect remained in custody at the Saginaw County Jail on Monday afternoon while awaiting charges.

