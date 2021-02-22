Advertisement

Police searching for man who robbed Gratiot County bank branch

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police continue searching for the man who robbed a rural Gratiot County bank branch last week.

Around 1:35 p.m. Friday, a man walked into the Commercial Bank branch at 101 Newton St. in Middleton and handed the teller a note demanding money. The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect left the bank on foot northbound on Newton Street and investigators believe he got into a getaway car at some point. A Michigan State Police K-9 tracked the suspect north of the bank branch to Naldrett Street, where it lost the scent.

The sheriff’s office was working to obtain surveillance images from the bank on Monday. Other evidence from the scene has been forwarded to a Michigan State Police crime laboratory for analysis.

Anyone with information on the bank robbery should call Michigan State Police at 989-875-5211.

