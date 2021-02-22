Advertisement

Saginaw woman who was involved in excessive force case arrested again

She has been charged four times since July excessive force incident
The Saginaw Police Department
The Saginaw Police Department(source: WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - More legal trouble for the woman who was punched by a Saginaw Police officer last year.

It’s her third arrest since the now-former officer allegedly hit her four times.

That incident cost him his job.

Jennifer Clemmons was just released from jail last month, when the victim in that particular case failed to appear for a hearing.

Less than a month later, she’s back behind bars for assault and bringing a weapon into jail.

58-year-old Jennifer Clemmons was arrested again Friday, after Saginaw Police were called to a home on Ames where a woman said Clemmons was threatening to assault the woman with a knife.

Clemmons was taken to the Saginaw County Jail again, where police say a female deputy at the jail found Clemmons had two knifes tucked down in her socks.

She was arraigned again this morning, the fourth time that has happened since July 11th.

That was the night that then-Saginaw police officer Adam Collier allegedly punched the hand-cuffed Clemmons as she was being arrested for assault and then hit her again in the county jail after Clemmons spit on him during this pandemic.

Collier was fired, which sparked a sick-out by some Saginaw officers for a few days.

Collier was later charged with two counts of assault and battery and misconduct in office charges that were issued through the state’s Attorney General’s office.

That case is now in Saginaw County Circuit Court and a new court date has not been scheduled.

Court records indicate Clemmons was just released from jail on January 20th, after a witness in another assault case failed to show for a hearing, the second time the witness failed to show. The charges were dismissed.

Clemmons could be out of jail again soon.

Her bond was set at 75-hundred dollars, or ten percent of that, but at this time, she remains in jail.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

propane tanks
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declares state of energy emergency in MI
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
The Florida Department announces there are 1,467 cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of Tuesday...
U of M Medical School reports COVID-19 transmission through organ transplant
Next round of snow moves in Sunday night.
A round of snow overnight before a warm-up this week
Owosso man hit while putting gas in a vehicle along M-52

Latest News

Union: Flint teachers okay with in-person learning delay
Flooded basement.
Local plumbing and heating company says melting snow and ice could result in sump pump failures
Flooded basement.
Local plumbing and heating company says melting snow and ice could result in sump pump failures
Flint police officer, Paul Spann and Aidan.
Flint police officer helps 9-year old overcome his fear of law enforcement