16-year-old boy dies from injuries after snowmobile crash Saturday evening

Thomas Timothy Watson of Alma failed to make a curve in the trail, drove off the trail and into several trees.
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUTRAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A 16-year-old boy from downstate Michigan died from his injuries following a snowmobile crash Saturday evening.

According to a Tuesday release from the Alger County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:16 p.m. Feb. 20, Alger County Central Dispatch received several 911 calls about a snowmobile crash on Trail #7 in Autrain Township.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, 16-year-old Thomas Timothy Watson of Alma, failed to make a curve in the trail, drove off the trail and into several trees.

Watson was transported to Munising Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

No other details have or will be released.

Alger EMS, Rescue 21, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and Guardian Flight assisted the Alger County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

