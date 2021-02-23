9-year-old Shepherd girl raises thousands of dollars to help homeless

SHEPHERD, Mich. (WJRT) - A 9-year-old Shepherd Elementary School student, Payton, has raised more than $2,000 to help people without homes in the area.

It started several weeks ago when Payton put out the call for donations with the help of her mom.

Payton said she wanted to do this after learning about some of the need that is out there.

“I saw a video once and it made me really sad because they had nothing,” she said.

Shortly after putting out the call for donations, Shepherd police chief, Luke Sawyer, caught wind of the mission and pledged to make one of the first donations.

Sawyer then shared information about the mission on the police department’s Facebook page and it took off.

“The response has just been incredible from people all over the state, even people outside of the state of Michigan, thinking that Payton’s story is so cool and how can they possibly contribute or be a part of it,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer said Payton is a shining star in the community and is grateful for what she is doing to help people in the small village.

“I don’t know many adults that are trying to tackle this problem right now,” he said. “So, here you have a 9-year-old bundle of joy over here who just said, I’m going to do it... She’s not judging why somebody is in a certain situation, why they are homeless, she’s not asking those questions. She’s simply saying somebody needs help and I want to help.”

So far, Payton has raised a little more than $2,300. She said she will be using the money to go shopping and will buy toiletries, sleeping bags, and other items to help homeless people in the area.

“People can’t live without this stuff and it’s really helpful if they raise it for them,” Payton said.

People can still donate to the cause and can find more information on the Shepherd Police Department’s Facebook page.

Sawyer said the response to this effort is showing what the Shepherd community is all about.

“I think this is the definition of community,” he said. “It’s helping those when they need to be helped. I also think it’s a great testament to Payton. I mean, she’s setting the bar pretty darn high, not just for kids but for adults.”

***UPDATED*** Some have asked about electronically donating the Payton's mission...so here you go: Venmo = @... Posted by Shepherd Police Department on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

