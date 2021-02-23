Advertisement

Crisis in the Classroom Part 2 -- a charter school success story

Northridge Academy is helping children facing challenges after the water crisis to beat the odds
By Angie Hendershot
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly seven years after we learned about alarmingly high lead levels in Flint’s water system, children in the city are still feeling the impact.

Last night we showed you how schools in the city are struggling to respond to the overwhelming increase in special needs students.

Now, we’re focusing on charter schools.

More than half of the children in Flint now attend them, the second highest rate in the country.

And one of those schools in nearby Mt. Morris Township is helping children facing challenges after the water crisis to beat the odds.

“Our Motto is commit to excellence, no excuses. And the water crisis was not gonna be an excuse for us to tell our parents your kids are failing because of the water. No. That was never going to be an excuse for us. Never.”

Evelyn Hamlett, Northridge Academy Instructional Coach
Northridge Academy refuses to let the water crisis define its students.
Northridge Academy refuses to let the water crisis define its students.(WJRT)

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Children and families whose lives were forever changed by lead exposure from the Flint water...
Crisis in the Classroom

Most Read

propane tanks
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declares state of energy emergency in MI
From left, Trevyon Harris, Maranda Ide and Beinville Alexander III are accused in the death of...
Prosecutor: Flint Township man shot in dispute over woman, body set on fire
With plant leveling, workers with the highest seniority will get to stay while those with lower...
Semiconductor chip shortage leads to 160+ layoffs at GM Flint Engine Operations
Owosso man hit while putting gas in a vehicle along M-52
The Florida Department announces there are 1,467 cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of Tuesday...
U of M Medical School reports COVID-19 transmission through organ transplant

Latest News

One Eagle Scout in Saginaw County put together a new tribute that will sit outside the Saginaw...
Eagle Scout gives tribute to Saginaw Co. first responders
A charter school in nearby Mt. Morris Township is helping children facing challenges after the...
Crisis in the Classroom - Part 2 - a charter school success story
16-year-old Kylie Kienitz of Eagle Scout Troop 366 wanted to show her support to local heroes...
Eagle Scout gives tribute to Saginaw Co. first responders
Flushing Community Schools are switching to four days of in-person instruction beginning March 8.
Flushing Community Schools prepare for near full-time return to classrooms