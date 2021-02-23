Crisis in the Classroom Part 2 -- a charter school success story

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly seven years after we learned about alarmingly high lead levels in Flint’s water system, children in the city are still feeling the impact.

Last night we showed you how schools in the city are struggling to respond to the overwhelming increase in special needs students.

Now, we’re focusing on charter schools.

More than half of the children in Flint now attend them, the second highest rate in the country.

And one of those schools in nearby Mt. Morris Township is helping children facing challenges after the water crisis to beat the odds.

“Our Motto is commit to excellence, no excuses. And the water crisis was not gonna be an excuse for us to tell our parents your kids are failing because of the water. No. That was never going to be an excuse for us. Never.”

Northridge Academy refuses to let the water crisis define its students. (WJRT)

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.