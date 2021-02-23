Eagle Scout gives tribute to Saginaw Co. first responders

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -

First Responders put their lives on the line every day to help people in our community, and during the pandemic those sacrifices are even larger. But they haven’t gone unnoticed.

One Eagle Scout in Saginaw County put together a new tribute that will sit outside the Saginaw County courthouse.

“I wanted to do like, first responders and I really like the flag idea for it so I kind of made a frame out of it,” said Kylie Kienitz.

16-year-old Kylie Kienitz of Eagle Scout Troop 366 wanted to show her support to local heroes by engraving, just over 100 bricks with the names and departments of first responders in the Saginaw County creating an American flag monument.

“It’s really an honor... She raised funds for this and gave a brick with my name on it for my community involvement and my years of service,” said Dennis McMahan.

Retired Police Sergeant Dennis McMahan, who also just recovered from COVID-19 was extremely thankful for the recognition during the unveiling of the project on Monday.

“It’s unreal to have somebody do that especially a young person. We’re probably the only ones that I know of in Mid-Michigan and it represents deceased law enforcement, doctors, and nurses. It represents the community,” added McMahan.

Kylie says she was inspired by her older brother’s Eagle Scout project and also has goals to someday join the air force and the police department.

She says showing support to first responders during these trying times just felt right. Kylie says she wouldn’t have been able to do this project without the help of the community.

“We had cornerstone help us engrave and sell us like all the bricks the timbers... We had a lot of people just come in and help donate a lot for us to get it in here and get it set,” added Kylie.

Kylie says if there are more people interested in adding names to the tribute she would expand the project.

You can find more details about this project by reaching out to Kylie by email at:

christiekienitz@gmail.com or at kyliekienitz@gmail.com

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.