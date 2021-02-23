Flint police seek help finding a vulnerable man missing for four days
Brandelle Dawson was last seen on Linden Road on Feb. 19
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking the public to help look for a vulnerable 27-year-old missing for the past four days.
Brandelle Dawson was last seen on Linden Road on Feb. 19. He was wearing a black leather jacket, red jogging pants, block boots and a multi-colored bandana.
Dawson stands 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with brown eyes and braids in the back of his hair.
Anyone who sees him should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
