Flushing Community Schools prepare for near full-time return to classrooms

By Mark Bullion
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - A big change is coming for Flushing students.

In exactly two weeks, they’ll be back in the classroom nearly full-time. This move is being applauded by some parents who have pushed the district to ditch the hybrid model with some learning at home and some time in classrooms.

Beginning March 8, Lesly Foreman’s son -- a first-grader in Flushing -- will be back in the classroom four days per week. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday will be in-person instruction days with Wednesday being a virtual day.

“Super excited, very happy that the numbers have gone down and the positivity rates are lower so that they are able to move in that direction,” she said.

Foreman hopes the switch to nearly full-time in-person learning is permanent. The district said the decision is based on the science, data, guidance and support from the Genesee County Health Department in a letter to parents on Friday.

Foreman said the hybrid learning model has been doable, but challenging as she only wants the best for her son.

“We can try our hardest and I think I’ve said this all along, I will do whatever I need to to try and teach my child, but I am not a teacher,” she said.

Foreman said her son is thrilled at the fact that he’ll be back in a classroom setting, see his friends, interact with his teacher and be in an overall positive learning environment.

“It’s a pivotal time because he’s learning how to read, he’s learning how to sound out words based on where vowels are located,” she said. “I had to reteach myself. I just know it.”

The district’s 100% virtual option will remain available after the switch to four days of in-person instruction on March 8. Those students will follow the schedule virtually four days per week -- also beginning March 8.

