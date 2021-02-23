Advertisement

Genesee County Health Department mindful when scheduling appointments to avoid leftover doses

Genesee County Health Department following plan to make sure every dose gets used
Genesee County Health Department
Genesee County Health Department(source: WJRT)
By Michael Nafso
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (02/22/2021) - The United States is passing a grim milestone, surpassing 500,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Health professionals are counting on vaccines to keep that number from growing much higher. To do it, they must follow strict safety procedures like making sure shots are used within a certain time frame or else they can go to waste.

The Genesee County Health Department has a plan, making sure every last dose gets used.

So far, the department has administered more than 17,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, dealing mostly with the Moderna vaccine.

It comes with ten doses per vial, something healthcare workers have to keep in mind when scheduling appointments to avoid having leftovers at the end of each day.

”We try to schedule it in equal increments of ten, so instead of scheduling 505, we would try and schedule 510, so that we have an equal number of vaccines as we do to appointments,” Kimberly VanSlyke-Smith said. VanSlyke-Smith is the Director of Nursing Services for the Genesee County Health Department.

Still, life happens. If someone wasn’t feeling well or they got a flat tire, that 510 could quickly turn into 508.

So what happens with the two remaining doses in the vial?

VanSlyke-Smith says each day, they’ll typically have less than ten leftover doses, but if they’re not administered within six hours, they’ll have to be thrown away.

”There’s enough people out there that want the vaccine. I don’t think that there’s any reason to be throwing doses away. However, I also think that it’s responsible to try and still meet the priority guidelines while we’re doing that,” VanSlyke-Smith said.

Weeks into the vaccine rollout, they have protocols and systems in place to find someone to receive the extra dose, going first to their cancellation list with people on their pre-registration priority list.

If not, they check for family members in the area who meet the current priority guidelines like those 65 and older.

Next would be their regular volunteers who also fall into that priority category, including retired doctors and nurses.

”We have not had any problems reaching at least 90% each week of the vaccine that we are delivered and using that and getting it out into the arms of community members,” VanSlyke-Smith said.

Although the department is receiving more Moderna vaccine than the Pfizer vaccine, VanSlyke-Smith says leftover doses is less frequent with the Pfizer vaccine because each vial contains six doses rather than ten.

For more information from the Genesee County Health Department related to their vaccination effort, click here.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

propane tanks
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declares state of energy emergency in MI
From left, Trevyon Harris, Maranda Ide and Beinville Alexander III are accused in the death of...
Prosecutor: Flint Township man shot in dispute over woman, body set on fire
The Florida Department announces there are 1,467 cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of Tuesday...
U of M Medical School reports COVID-19 transmission through organ transplant
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Next round of snow moves in Sunday night.
A round of snow overnight before a warm-up this week

Latest News

Flushing Community Schools are switching to four days of in-person instruction beginning March 8.
Flushing Community Schools prepare for near full-time return to classrooms
Pothole
Warm up this week spells trouble for Mid-Michigan roads
Michigan State Police are warning of a new subscription scam.
Michigan State Police warn of fake subscription scam
Central Elementary School in Flushing.
Flushing students returning to classroom four days per week on March 8