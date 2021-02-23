Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer orders flags to half staff in memory of 500,000 COVID-19 deaths

Governor Whitmer orders all flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 to honor those lost to the coronavirus(Gerald Herbert | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags to be flown at half staff in Michigan to honor the 500,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.

The United States passed the 500,000 deaths threshold on Monday and President Joe Biden issued a national proclamation for flags to fly at half staff. Whitmer’s order is a follow up to the national order and lasts through Friday.

“As we lower the flags to honor and remember the 500,000 American lives, my heart is with the families of loved ones who passed away from this vicious virus,” she said. “Our nation grieves as we continue the fight to eradicate COVID-19.”

Anyone hoisting a flag in Michigan should raise it to the peak for an instant and lower it back to half-staff for the day, then reverse the process when it is lowered at the end of each day. Flags can return to full staff on Saturday.

