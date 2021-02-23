JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

Another batch of snow greeted Mid-Michiganders Monday morning. And this time, it was the heavier, wetter variety. There were a couple of inches of accumulation across parts of the ABC12 viewing area, with a little bit of rain mixed in just to make it a little bit sloppier. Another little batch of wet snow will work its through the area during the wee hours of our Tuesday. A light accumulation will again be possible, so some sloppy roads will be possible for the morning drive.

As the snow moves in, temperatures will slowly rise as a warm front quickly moves across lower Michigan. Temperatures for the morning drive will be in the middle 30s for the most part. As the snow moves off to the east, expect strong westerly winds at 13 to 18 mph. That westerly wind will usher in some warmer air, so temperatures for the afternoon will push to above-average levels. Ultimately, highs will surround the 40-degree mark. Some of us will also squeeze in a little bit of sunshine.

It looks like milder air will be hanging around for the better part of the next week. Our “normal” high is now 35-degrees. Thursday is looking like it will be the coldest day of the week with highs expected to be in the lower 30s. Aside from that, highs will likely range from the upper 30s to lower 40s. A light rain/snow mix will be possible for Wednesday and Saturday, while Friday is shaping-up to be the brightest day. - JR