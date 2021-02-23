Men from Clare County and Georgia accused of threatening public officials

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men from Clare County and Georgia are facing charges after allegedly making threats to public officials.

A 62-year-old is facing three misdemeanor counts of malicious use of a telecommunications service for alleged threats made against Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin of Holly and U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who are both Democrats.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says the suspect made a threatening call to Slotkin from a residence near Gregory in Livingston County on April 30, 2020. He allegedly left threatening messages for Stabenow from that residence on Jan. 5.

The suspect also is accused of making vulgar and threatening remarks on the phone with a staff member from Slotkin’s office when calling from his new residence in Clare County’s city of Harrison on Jan. 19.

The attorney general’s office says the suspect identified himself on the phone as a Republican militia member in the message to Stabenow. He allegedly claimed there would be violence if the Nov. 3 election results were not overturned. Similar threats allegedly came in an email from the suspect a short time later.

During the hour-long phone conversation with Slotkin’s staff two weeks later, he allegedly claimed people will die and used references to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The attorney general’s office says the 43-year-old Georgia suspect left a threatening voicemail for Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens on Sept. 18, accusing her of being an activist judge and making rulings that tilted the election toward President Joe Biden through mail-in ballots.

Stephens later issued a ruling that allowed ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted later. The Michigan Court of Appeals overturned her decision days later.

The Georgia suspect also is facing one count of malicious use of a telecommunications service. Both suspects face up to six month in jail and a $1,000 fine if they are convicted.

Neither suspect is being identified because they have not been arraigned.

“It is unacceptable and illegal to intimidate or threaten public officials,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “To those who think they can do so by hiding behind a keyboard or phone, we will find you and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. No elected official should have to choose between doing their job and staying safe.”

