Michigan reports 1,300+ new COVID-19 cases and 34 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s key COVID-19 statistics edge upward slightly on Tuesday with increases in the number of new cases, hospitalizations and the percentage of positive diagnostic tests over last week’s averages.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,316 new COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 582,719. State health officials reported 34 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,396.

About half of the deaths reported Tuesday -- or 18 -- came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady on Monday with more than 25,500 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests remained above 4% on Monday, dropping to at 4.14%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 increased by nearly 50. As of Tuesday, 876 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 49 from Monday. Of those, 727 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also declined Tuesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 207 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 93 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are 18 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and the same number on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 2.619 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 1.29 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 1.329 million doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, nearly 1.943 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 21,523 cases and 696 deaths, which is an increase of 50 cases.

Saginaw, 15,031 cases and 502 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases and seven deaths.

Arenac, 664 cases, 24 deaths and 523 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 7,049 cases, 272 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of nine cases.

Clare, 1,389 cases, 68 deaths and 1,037 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gladwin, 1,240 cases, 40 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Gratiot, 2,442 cases and 97 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Huron, 1,618 cases, 56 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of one death.

Iosco, 1,124 cases, 64 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is no change.

Isabella, 3,547 cases, 72 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Lapeer, 4,306 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Midland, 4,345 cases, 61 deaths and 4,273 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Ogemaw, 944 cases, 33 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 321 cases, 19 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,008 cases, 32 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is and increase of four cases.

Sanilac, 1,830 cases and 72 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Shiawassee, 3,560 cases, 77 deaths and 3,299 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Tuscola, 2,804 cases, 127 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

