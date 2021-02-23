Michigan State Police warn of fake subscription scam

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Some unsuspecting Michiganders are falling for a relatively new scam, according to Michigan State Police.

At least two people were targeted by scammers claiming they would cancel unwanted subscriptions and offer a refund. They filed reports with the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post.

The scammers false claim that the victims have a subscription to something that will be renewed automatically for a couple hundred dollars. When the victim says they don’t have the subscription or they don’t want to renew it, the scammer offers to take them through the process of canceling it.

In both cases reported to the Houghton Lake Post, scammers sent the victim a link to click on and a form to fill out. The victims didn’t know that gave the scammer access to their computer, where they were able to access personal information.

Scammers told one of the victims was told they were entitled to a refund of $600 but their account accidentally was credited with $6,000. The scammer asked the victim to send a refund of the difference in the form of gift cards.

The victim told investigators that they sent $4,000 worth of non-refundable gift cards to the scammer.

Anyone who believes they are the victim of a scam should call police immediately.

