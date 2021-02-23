Advertisement

Michigan State Police warn of fake subscription scam

Michigan State Police are warning of a new subscription scam.
Michigan State Police are warning of a new subscription scam.(ABC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Some unsuspecting Michiganders are falling for a relatively new scam, according to Michigan State Police.

At least two people were targeted by scammers claiming they would cancel unwanted subscriptions and offer a refund. They filed reports with the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post.

The scammers false claim that the victims have a subscription to something that will be renewed automatically for a couple hundred dollars. When the victim says they don’t have the subscription or they don’t want to renew it, the scammer offers to take them through the process of canceling it.

In both cases reported to the Houghton Lake Post, scammers sent the victim a link to click on and a form to fill out. The victims didn’t know that gave the scammer access to their computer, where they were able to access personal information.

Scammers told one of the victims was told they were entitled to a refund of $600 but their account accidentally was credited with $6,000. The scammer asked the victim to send a refund of the difference in the form of gift cards.

The victim told investigators that they sent $4,000 worth of non-refundable gift cards to the scammer.

Anyone who believes they are the victim of a scam should call police immediately.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

propane tanks
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declares state of energy emergency in MI
From left, Trevyon Harris, Maranda Ide and Beinville Alexander III are accused in the death of...
Prosecutor: Flint Township man shot in dispute over woman, body set on fire
The Florida Department announces there are 1,467 cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of Tuesday...
U of M Medical School reports COVID-19 transmission through organ transplant
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Next round of snow moves in Sunday night.
A round of snow overnight before a warm-up this week

Latest News

Flushing Community Schools are switching to four days of in-person instruction beginning March 8.
Flushing Community Schools prepare for near full-time return to classrooms
Pothole
Warm up this week spells trouble for Mid-Michigan roads
Central Elementary School in Flushing.
Flushing students returning to classroom four days per week on March 8
Pothole
Freeze-thaw cycle worsens pothole problem on Mid-Michigan roads