More than 100 New Lothrop students, staff in isolation after COVID-19 illnesses

NEW LOTHROP, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 100 students and staff at New Lothrop Area Public Schools are in isolation after four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified in the district.

In a letter to the community on Monday, Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume said four students at New Lothrop Jr./Sr. High School have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Administrators were working with the Shiawassee County Health Department to identify close contacts with those students.

The health department was reaching out to any close contacts with advice on isolating to prevent the illness from spreading further.

As a further precaution, the district switched all seventh through 12th grade students to entirely virtual learning for the remainder of this week, which coincides with the isolation period for exposed students and staff. Berthiaume said they will return to in-person learning on March 1.

All athletic practices and events, along with extra-curricular activities, also are canceled until March 1.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.