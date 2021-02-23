Advertisement

More than 100 New Lothrop students, staff in isolation after COVID-19 illnesses

A COVID-19 outbreak at New Lothrop Jr./Sr. High School means all students will switch to...
A COVID-19 outbreak at New Lothrop Jr./Sr. High School means all students will switch to virtual learning this week.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LOTHROP, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 100 students and staff at New Lothrop Area Public Schools are in isolation after four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified in the district.

In a letter to the community on Monday, Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume said four students at New Lothrop Jr./Sr. High School have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Administrators were working with the Shiawassee County Health Department to identify close contacts with those students.

The health department was reaching out to any close contacts with advice on isolating to prevent the illness from spreading further.

As a further precaution, the district switched all seventh through 12th grade students to entirely virtual learning for the remainder of this week, which coincides with the isolation period for exposed students and staff. Berthiaume said they will return to in-person learning on March 1.

All athletic practices and events, along with extra-curricular activities, also are canceled until March 1.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

propane tanks
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declares state of energy emergency in MI
From left, Trevyon Harris, Maranda Ide and Beinville Alexander III are accused in the death of...
Prosecutor: Flint Township man shot in dispute over woman, body set on fire
With plant leveling, workers with the highest seniority will get to stay while those with lower...
Semiconductor chip shortage leads to 160+ layoffs at GM Flint Engine Operations
Owosso man hit while putting gas in a vehicle along M-52
The Saginaw Police Department
Saginaw woman who was involved in excessive force case arrested again

Latest News

Mid-Michigan lawmakers react to open-carry ban at Michigan Capitol
50,000 Michigan health aides to lose $2 raise without legislation
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Drug execs face Capitol Hill questions on vaccine supply
Governor Whitmer orders all flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until...
Gov. Whitmer orders flags to half staff in memory of 500,000 COVID-19 deaths
Healthsource WJRT
COVID-19 masks a special challenge for those who are deaf