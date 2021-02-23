Officer Koenig, shot in line of duty two years ago, returns to work

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Township police officer shot in the line of duty two years ago has returned to work with the department.

Officer Jeff Koenig has been recovering from the shooting that took place near the intersection of Bay and Tittabawassee roads on Jan. 22, 2019. He came back to the Saginaw Township Police Department on light duty Monday.

Koenig was able to radio for help after being shot in the face during a traffic stop. Joshua Rosebush, who was convicted of shooting Koenig, will spend a minimum of 75 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.