Over 80% of Michigan schools offering in-person instruction

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - More than 80% of Michigan school districts planned to offer some form of in-person instruction in February, a 20-plus point rise over the previous month amid a decline in the coronavirus’ spread.

Just 15% of districts planned to be fully remote this month, down from 35% in January. Michigan State University’s Education Policy Innovation Colloborative said it is the largely monthly increase since the start of the academic year.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has strongly encouraged schools to provide a face-to-face option by March 1. But decisions on whether to allow in-person vs. virtual instruction remain with local school boards.

