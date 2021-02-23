Police investigate shooting in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police in Buena Vista Township said they were investigating a shooting.
The department said it happened Monday night on Birdsall Drive near South Outer Drive.
Investigators told ABC12 the victim had not been cooperative with the police.
No other details were released.
