Saginaw Township Community Schools address network issue

The district said it had taken immediate steps to protect its network.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Township Community Schools said the district was working on a “network issue” affecting its computer systems.

Superintendent Bruce Martin said the district had taken immediate steps to protect the network.

He released a statement Monday about the issue.

“Yesterday, we discovered a network issue that has impacted our systems. Upon learning of the issue, we took immediate steps to protect our environment, including disconnecting certain functionality to protect against any damage. We have commenced a thorough analysis in consultation with outside technical professionals. That analysis is in its early stages and is ongoing. Our goals right now are to restore our operations as quickly and safely as possible. Please note that at this time, in-person and remote learning will continue as scheduled.”

No other details were released.

