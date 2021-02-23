Advertisement

Some sun today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A passing warm front brought some light snow through the overnight hours, but that will come to an end quickly this morning. We’ll be left with breezy W winds at 15-20mph, gusting to around 30mph, and some sun for the afternoon. Highs today will be around 40 degrees!

Tonight winds go down to around 10mph, shifting to the SW. Clouds fill back in this evening with another low pressure system tracking across the state tonight, bringing light snow to those further north of the bay. These locations may pick up around an inch or so, with flurries possible elsewhere as temps fall to the low 30s.

Tomorrow you might run into some spotty mix, but many will stay on the drier side. Highs will be back around 40 before we’re back to highs in the lower 30s Thursday.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

propane tanks
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declares state of energy emergency in MI
From left, Trevyon Harris, Maranda Ide and Beinville Alexander III are accused in the death of...
Prosecutor: Flint Township man shot in dispute over woman, body set on fire
With plant leveling, workers with the highest seniority will get to stay while those with lower...
Semiconductor chip shortage leads to 160+ layoffs at GM Flint Engine Operations
Owosso man hit while putting gas in a vehicle along M-52
The Saginaw Police Department
Saginaw woman who was involved in excessive force case arrested again

Latest News

WJRT February 23rd, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT February 23rd, 2021 Morning Weather
Some Wet Snow Overnight...
JR’s Monday Night Weather Report
Some Wet Snow Overnight...
JR's Monday Night Weather Report
Another Batch of Wet Snow Tonight...
JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report