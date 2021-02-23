Some sun today

A passing warm front brought some light snow through the overnight hours, but that will come to an end quickly this morning. We’ll be left with breezy W winds at 15-20mph, gusting to around 30mph, and some sun for the afternoon. Highs today will be around 40 degrees!

Tonight winds go down to around 10mph, shifting to the SW. Clouds fill back in this evening with another low pressure system tracking across the state tonight, bringing light snow to those further north of the bay. These locations may pick up around an inch or so, with flurries possible elsewhere as temps fall to the low 30s.

Tomorrow you might run into some spotty mix, but many will stay on the drier side. Highs will be back around 40 before we’re back to highs in the lower 30s Thursday.

