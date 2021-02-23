Spring-like weather sticks around!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Spring came early to Michigan after a long period of cold and snow in February! Temperatures today hit the middle 40s today which caused a lot of snow melt. The sunshine wasn’t half bad either!

Tonight clouds will move back into the area ahead of a clipper system for Wednesday. Winds will remain out of the south at 5-15 mph which will help keep us warm. Temperatures will bottom out around the freezing mark by Wednesday morning. However, with all the snow melt some ice could form on area roadways by the morning commute. Be careful!

Wednesday we will have that clipper system pass by off to the north. Some snow showers can be expected north of the Saginaw Bay with a couple isolated light rain showers to the south into the afternoon. Southern areas will actually have a chance at some more sunshine into the day though. Temperatures will still warm into the middle 40s. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest at 15-25 mph.

Thursday will be quiet but a tad cooler. Highs will still warm up into the middle to upper 30s under partly sunny skies though. Expect another day with a lot of sunshine Friday! Highs warm back up to around the 40 degree mark. The weekend looks even warmer with upper 40s and a few rain showers possible. Some snow will be close by north of the Saginaw Bay.

