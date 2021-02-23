Suspect in smash and grab crime spree charged with other crimes in Saginaw area

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A string of smash and grab burglaries in the Great Lakes Bay Region has stumped investigators for months, until now.

Police believe they have a suspect in custody after the latest smash and grab happened early Monday morning in Saginaw.

“Count 1, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder,” Saginaw County District Court Judge Terry Clark is heard saying during the arraignment of Brian Lindsey.

He read off other charges Lindsey faces from crimes he’s accused of committing in January, not related to a recent crime spree. Police believe Lindsey may be responsible for up to 16 smash and grab burglaries in Saginaw, Bay and Midland Counties since last May.

“Smashes the front door or window of a party store or of a gas station and then primarily steals cartons of cigarettes,” says Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl.

Investigators believe the stolen cigarettes from all those crimes total more than $150,000.

“The suspect in the case took some precautions to conceal his identity, so some of the video we have from previous burglaries and so forth, it is hard to determine the identity of the suspect,” says Pussehl.

But police caught a break after a similar crime at a gas station on Michigan in Saginaw. Forty-seven cartons of cigarettes were taken, value about $4200.

“To my knowledge this is the first one in the city of Saginaw so far,” says Saginaw Police Detective-Sergeant Matt Gerow.

Police officers were able to view surveillance video that showed the suspect couldn’t be identified yet again, but his car was captured on video.

They found the car near a home on Stanley in Saginaw, not far from the most recent smash and grab.

While police were obtaining a search warrant to go into the home, police say a man ran from the house, and Brian Lindsey was arrested.

Investigators credit great police work in tracking the vehicle to the home and a city ordinance that requires certain businesses to have working surveillance cameras for possibly cracking the multi-county crime spree.

“It played a big role because we were able to view the camera right away and get a description of the vehicle,” says Gerow.

Lindsey remains in jail and could face those additional charges soon.

He also has lived in Grand Rapids and was charged with stealing a car there last year.

