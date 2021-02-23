Advertisement

Warm up this week spells trouble for Mid-Michigan roads

Potholes will proliferate as the freeze-thaw cycle wreaks havoc on pavement
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - After a cold stretch, Mid-Michigan is finally climbing above the freezing mark this week.

While it may feel nice outside, these temperature swings can be bad news for roads. The freeze thaw cycle will cause more potholes to pop up this week.

Potholes aren’t just a pain for drivers. Road crews continue to battle the persistent problem every spring season.

“The public will see us out at the same locations,” said Kimberly Zimmer of the Michigan Department of Transportation Bay Region.

She said temperature swings like this produce a freeze-thaw cycle that create potholes

“It will get warm and we’ll have this mix of snow and rain. It will get cold at night and freeze, which causes the bump in the road and then when it thaws again you still have that bump,” Zimmer said. “But when traffic hits that bump, it will create the pothole.”

For the pot holes that are already here, jumping into the high 30s this week and being near zero for a full week could make matters even worse.

“We’ll continue to temporarily patch them, but then as it freezes and expands and contracts it can pop the cold patch temporary patch, so crews will be back,” Zimmer said.

MDOT plans to repair potholes as they happen, permanent repairs must wait until after the winter because freeze-thaw cycles often happen into March and April.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

propane tanks
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declares state of energy emergency in MI
From left, Trevyon Harris, Maranda Ide and Beinville Alexander III are accused in the death of...
Prosecutor: Flint Township man shot in dispute over woman, body set on fire
The Florida Department announces there are 1,467 cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of Tuesday...
U of M Medical School reports COVID-19 transmission through organ transplant
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Next round of snow moves in Sunday night.
A round of snow overnight before a warm-up this week

Latest News

Flushing Community Schools are switching to four days of in-person instruction beginning March 8.
Flushing Community Schools prepare for near full-time return to classrooms
Michigan State Police are warning of a new subscription scam.
Michigan State Police warn of fake subscription scam
Central Elementary School in Flushing.
Flushing students returning to classroom four days per week on March 8
Pothole
Freeze-thaw cycle worsens pothole problem on Mid-Michigan roads