Advertisement

Carnival Cruise Line extends pause on US cruises through May

No restart date for US cruises has been determined
Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman.
Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman.(Danny Lehman/Carnival Cruise Line)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Carnival Cruise Line is extending its cancelation of U.S. departures through May 31.

The company made the announcement in a press release Wednesday.

“We continue to work on plans to resume operations and are encouraged by the focus to expedite vaccine production and distribution which are having a demonstrated impact on improving public health,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We appreciate the support of all of our guests, employees and trade partners who we know are looking forward to our return.”

A date for the return of cruise operations in the United States hasn’t been set yet, according to Carnival.

Customers can check on the status of their cruises on the company’s website.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan offering up to $10,000 of down payment help for home buyers
From left, Trevyon Harris, Maranda Ide and Beinville Alexander III are accused in the death of...
Prosecutor: Flint Township man shot in dispute over woman, body set on fire
With plant leveling, workers with the highest seniority will get to stay while those with lower...
Semiconductor chip shortage leads to 160+ layoffs at GM Flint Engine Operations
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
A COVID-19 outbreak at New Lothrop Jr./Sr. High School means all students will switch to...
More than 100 New Lothrop students, staff in isolation after COVID-19 illnesses

Latest News

Aubrey Leanne McFarland and Elijah Muhammad McFarland.
AMBER ALERT: Missing 4-year-old NC girl believed to be with father, may be heading to California
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides a COVID-19 update on Feb. 24.
Whitmer: Michigan schools can reopen safely with COVID-19 precautions next week
As the vaccination effort continues, a number of agencies and volunteer groups have stepped in...
United Way of Saginaw County volunteers assisting with COVID-19 vaccine effort
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site in...
Former aide says Cuomo kissed her, suggested strip poker
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric sign is shown outside of a...
PG&E wildfire victims sue former management for neglect