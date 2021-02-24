Advertisement

Delta College nursing students help administer COVID-19 vaccine at drive-thru clinic

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(02/23/21) “We’re learning a lot. The world is changing with the pandemic and we’re changing with it and that’s good,” said nursing student, Carl Murphy.

First year nursing student Carl Murphy and his classmates at Delta College are spending this Tuesday afternoon getting invaluable hands on experience, while at the time-- helping to protect the community against COVID-19.

“I’m happy to be giving the injections to people who want to get it to protect themselves and everybody else. It’s really good practice for when I actually get out there in the field. I’ll be pretty comfortable giving injections,” (Carl Murphy)

“I think for most people, especially in the nursing profession, hands on is where it’s at. They can sit in a classroom and learn bookwork all day long, but to actually touch, speak to a real human, interact with them and actually physically give that is, that’s the way to learn, really,” said instructor Meredith Bladevecki, RN.

On this day- the students are helping to administer the second dose of the COVID 19 vaccine to over 160 people.

“It gives people a sense of hope. It also gives sense of difference that we’re making in somebody’s life. Every vaccine is potentially saving somebody’s life and the people around them, saving their lives,”( said Nursing Coordinator, Daisy McQuiston, RN.

