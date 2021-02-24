Advertisement

Edenville Dam drawdown starts Wednesday, creating dangerous ice conditions

Ice on these areas of Wixom Lake and the Tobacco River will become unstable when crews draw down the water level.(source: State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The planned drawdown of water levels behind what’s left of the Edenville Dam began Wednesday, creating dangerous ice conditions upstream on Wixom Lake.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy issued a warning for everyone to stay off the Tobacco River upstream from the dam to around Dale Road beginning Feb. 24. The river level will drop by about 1 foot per day over the next three weeks -- a total 12 feet by the second week of March.

Ice also will become unstable on the Tittabawassee River upstream from the dam on Wixom Lake. Water conditions will change along the river downstream from the dam, as well.

Contractors are working on a project to lower the Tobacco River spillway gates by 20 feet. The project is designed to alleviate concerns over possible future flooding if the Edenville Dam fails a second time.

The Tobacco and Tittabawassee rivers are returning to their natural channels and crews are working to clear debris and sediment from the riverbed.

The Tittabawassee River side of the dam failed on May 19, 2020, and allowed much of the water to drain downstream from Wixom Lake, where the Sanford Dam also failed. The resulting floods caused a record crest of the Tittabawassee River in Midland and damaged thousands of structures.

