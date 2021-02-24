Advertisement

JR’s Wedneday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
A couple of days of sunshine and relatively warm temperatures has led to a pretty good melt-down across Mid-Michigan.  Be on guard, because temperatures are going to dip well below the freezing mark tonight.  That means that some of the little puddles that have formed will likely freeze, so some slippery spots on the roads may develop.  Lowest readings early Thursday morning will range from the teens, to very low 20s.  Brisk northwesterly winds should die down a little bit too.

Skies will be partly sunny at times across the ABC12 viewing area Thursday.  The northern parts of the area may end up with a little more cloud cover during the day, with a flurry or two not entirely out of the question.  Temperatures for the day will move through the middle 30s, which is right where we should be for the end of February.  Brighter skies and a southerly wind will pop temperatures back into the 40s Friday afternoon.

High temperatures across Mid-Michigan will remain in the 40s for the weekend.  Saturday will begin with lots of clouds and some light showers.  Plan on a mix of rain and snow early in the day.  The clouds should break-up a little bit for the afternoon.  Sunday will also feature partly sunny skies for the day.  I think the southern parts of the area will again be a little bit brighter, and that will probably hold true for Monday as well.  Monday, of course, begins the month of March. - JR

