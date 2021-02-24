Michigan House unveils plan to make health care, prescription drugs affordable

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the Michigan House unveiled a new plan Wednesday aimed at making health care and prescription drugs more affordable across the state.

The plan aims to lower the cost of prescription drugs in Michigan, increase access to care for all demographics and increase the standard of care for all patients. House Speaker Jason Wentworth, two Republicans and a Democrat are spearheading the plan.

“No one should have to have to choose between putting food on the table or paying for the medicine they desperately need – and yet that is the daily reality for many people in our state,” said Republican State Rep. Julie Calley of Portland. “Life-saving prescriptions are worthless if people can’t afford them. We must take action to save people money, save lives and make health care work for Michigan families.”

The plan has 15 main goals, including:

A cap on out-of-pocket costs for insulin.

Better access to oral chemotherapy treatments.

Limits on unregulated prescription middlemen who manipulate drug prices.

Requiring drug makers to provide details on how they set prices.

“This package will help safeguard people from bad actors in the system who put profits over patients and protect people’s pocketbooks in the midst of a pandemic where so many families are struggling,” said Democrat State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud of Dearborn. “It will improve quality of care by adding transparency, creating accountability and prohibiting underhanded practices like non-medical switching.”

Eight other Republicans and four other Democrats are co-sponsoring the legislation. The plan would have to pass the full House and Senate before it goes to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who will decide whether to sign it into law.

“Michigan is home to some of the finest health systems and healthcare providers in the nation, if not the world. But too often, Michiganders can’t access or afford the health care they need because of where they live, what they do, or how much they earn,” Wentworth said. “The Michigan House of Representatives is going to change that.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.